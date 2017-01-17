Ima “Delores” Sexton, age 74, entered into her Heavenly rest on Monday, January 16, 2017. She was born March 7, 1942 the daughter of the late Oris and Nellie Walden Basil. She married Bobby Joe Sexton November 3, 1959, and they were married 48 years until his death on May 27, 2008.

Delores was retired from Mallory Inc. where she worked 29 years. She was a member of Glasgow Bible Church and sang with the gospel group The Gospel Troubadours for many years.

She is survived by three loving children; Regina “Gina” Reid and husband Russell of Glasgow, Teresa Sexton of Portland, TN and Christopher “Chris” Sexton and wife Christie of Glasgow; three grandchildren Spencer Sexton, Cody Sexton and wife Brittany and Courtney Sexton; one great-granddaughter Ryleigh Sexton; two brothers Gene Basil and James Basil of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews, including Pat Harper Bragg of Cave City whom she considered a sister. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Margie Houchens, Virginia Bunnell and Bertha Matthews and three brothers, Lee Roy, Troy and Ray Basil.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.