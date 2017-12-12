on 12/12/2017 |

Imo Jean Rutherford, 87, of Glasgow died Monday, December 11, 2017 at the Signature Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. Born in Monroe County she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Lillie Mae Wisdom Rhoton and wife of the late Claude Rutherford. Mrs. Rutherford was a member of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sisters Barbara Chambers and Marie Wells both of Glasgow; a brother Arnold Rhoton (Teresa) of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Mary Lene Oliver and a brother Fred James Rhoton.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.