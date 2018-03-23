on 03/23/2018 |

Imogene “Jean” Hunt 86 of Sweeden died Thursday, March 22 at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pleasant Grove “Miller Hill” Missionary Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Lewis Torrence and Annie Farris Torrence and the wife of the late Luther “Petie” Hunt. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mike Hunt and a granddaughter, Mary Beth Bosse.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Hunt (Margaret) of LaGrange and Frankie Hunt (Teresa) of Prospect; three daughters, Pam Welsh, Melinda Logsdon of Sweeden and Vanessa Bosse (Rob) of Louisville; two sisters, Kaye Carter( Doug) of Bowling Green and Sue Lashley of Wingfield; a brother, Ward Torrence( Kaye) of North Carolina; a daughter in law, Linda Hunt Zimmer. Ten grandchildren also surviving.

Funeral services for Imogene “Jean” Hunt will be at 11AM Monday, March 26, 2018 at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will be held from Noon to 8Pm Sunday and after 9AM Monday.