IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER

on 01/05/2017 |
On December 21st of last year, a driver pulled over for what they believed to be a traffic stop on Hwy 88, in Hart County. Afterwards, the driver of the vehicle called 911 Dispatch to report the incident where they pulled over for what they believed was a member of law enforcement driving a silver Subaru with emergency lights. Conversation between the victim and the driver of the Subaru, 40 year old Curtis Jackson of Canmer, also led the driver to believe Jackson was a member of law enforcement. Jackson is not.

Through investigation Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley and Deputy Heather Childress arrested Jackson and lodged him on one count of Impersonating A Police Officer.

