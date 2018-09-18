Logo


INA CHRISTINE WATSON BENNETT SMITH

on 09/18/2018 |

Mrs. Ina Christine Watson Bennett Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 77 years, 9 months, and 11 days.

She was born in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Sunday, December 1, 1940, the daughter of Homer Herald and Dellie (Kerr) Watson. She was of the Church of Christ faith, a lifelong member of Rock Springs Church of Christ, a graduate of Cumberland County High School Class of 1958, a graduate of Draughon’s Business College in Nashville, Tennessee, a secretary for Belden Manufacturing, the treasurer of Cumberland County for many years and a volunteer for We Care and Feed My Sheep Food Pantry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley (Watson) Looney and her brother, Otis Watson.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Bennett and his fiancee, Karin Shelton of Walton, Kentucky, granddaughter, Lauren Rhea Bennett Teepen and her husband, Tanner of Independence, Kentucky, grandson, Corey Matthew Bennett and his wife, Sara Bennett of Florence, Kentucky, great-granddaughter, Gracie May Bennett of Florence, Kentucky, brother, Clayton Watson and his wife, Betty of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Watson of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, brother-in-law, Jack Looney of Crossville, Tennessee, nephews, Michael (Natalie) Watson, Guy (Lorraine) Looney, Nicky (Loria Ann) Watson, Doug (Leslie) Watson, Bradley Albert (Julie) Watson, David Allen (Heather) Watson, Joe Chad (Rebecca) Watson, great-nieces and great-nephews, John Alex Watson, Ashley Watson, Nikki Lea Watson Anderson, Matthew Watson, Emily Watson, Caleb Watson, Delilah Watson, Caden Watson, Mason Watson, Silas Brody Watson, Clay Looney, Michael Looney, Samuel Looney, great-great-nephew, John Marshall Watson, great-great-nieces, Rylea Paige Anderson and Braylea McKenzie Anderson, her special friend and companion, Marcus Franklin, and special friends, Robbie Murray, Frances Perry, Lanny Judd, and Lindsey Bell.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church of Christ in Celina, Tennessee. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky until 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Visitation will continue after 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, September 22 at Rock Springs Church of Christ until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

