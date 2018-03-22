on 03/22/2018 |

Ina Mae Colbert, 97, of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. Born in Petroleum, KY she was the daughter of the late David Reed and Sarah Frances Spears Cooper. Mrs. Colbert attended the Union #2 Baptist Church and Beech Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35yrs Charles E. Colbert, her first husband of 36yrs Howard Garmon and a daughter Pat Rogers.

Survivors include a grandson Andy Rogers (Laura) of Prospect, KY; a son-in-law Billy Joe Rogers of Glasgow; 2 great grandchildren Claire and Addison Rogers; a sister Ruby Clements of Glasgow; a brother Wendell Cooper of Bowling Green, KY and a niece Donna Cooper of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm-8:00pm Friday and continue Saturday until time for the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ina Mae Colbert Memorial Fund at U. S. Bank.