INCLEMENT WEATHER HAS DELAYED EXIT 36 RESURFACING OF NATCHER PARKWAY IN BUTLER COUNTY

on 09/12/2018 |

Weather has caused the resurfacing project at the ramps of exit 36 on the Natcher Parkway in Butler County to be pushed back. All ramps at the exit 36 interchange with US 231 Cromwell will be closed Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14. The Natcher Parkway and US 231 will remain open in this area. The ramps only on and off the parkway will be closed at this interchange. Wide loads may continue through on the Natcher Parkway during the time the ramps are closed. Wide loads will be restricted again once the ramps have reopened. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The closure is very weather dependent so it is possible the dates could change