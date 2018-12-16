INCREASED ENFORCEMENT IN DRUNK DRIVING THROUGH NEW YEARS IN KENTUCKY

on 12/16/2018 |

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police are joining together in an effort to remind motorists to be responsible behind the wheel as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” increased enforcement campaign runs Dec. 14, 2018 through Jan. 1, 2019.

“While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Drunken driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. All we ask is that drivers be responsible and make a plan for a sober ride home.”

Images of Santa Claus with the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking,” are at gas stations, bars and restaurants in more than 60 cities throughout the state with higher-than-average drunken driving-related crashes. Additionally, digital and social media ads will feature the iconic figure.

“The ‘Santa’ campaign is a fun way to promote a serious message,” said Siwula. “No matter what you choose: a sober friend, taxi service or ride booking company, we want you to arrive to your destination safely.”

The KOHS distributes federal grant money provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to increase law enforcement presence during designated holiday periods.

According to NHTSA, high-visibility enforcement like the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign reduces impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

“While we always patrol for impaired drivers, we’ll have extra troopers on the road as motorists travel to and from their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations,” said KSP Sgt. Josh Lawson. “Make no mistake—our message is simple. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested. Please, make a plan for a designated driver before the party starts.”

According to KOHS figures, 23 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years in Kentucky.