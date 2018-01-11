INDECENT EXPOSURE LANDS MAN IN JAIL

on 11/01/2018 |

Cave City Police Officer Joey Judd arrested 23 year old Christopher Cline on Tuesday evening.



Officer Judd was dispatched to the Dollar Store in reference to a male subject that had exposed himself. Upon Officer Judd arriving Cline had already left the store. A short period later Cline was found on West Estes Road where he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure 2nd degree. Cline was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by Chief Terrill Riley