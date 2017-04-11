THREE FROM INDIANA ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrest 32 year old Ashley Young, 45 year old Matthew Dickison and 58 year old Robert Pearce all three of Indiana on Monday morning. Chief Riley received a complaint from Mammoth Cave Wild Wonderful Gift Shop about three subjects causing a disturbance and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Upon Chief Riley making contact with the three subjects and a brief investigation all three were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, illegal possession of legend drugs and public intoxication. All three subjects were lodged into the Barren County Jail. Chief Riley was assisted on scene by Captain Darrell Butler.