Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

INDIANA MAN RULED COMPETENT TO STAND TRAIL FOR MURDER OF EX-GIRLFRIEND

on 11/17/2018 |

Man competent for trial in ex-girlfriend’s gruesome killing

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial.
A Clark County judge ruled Thursday that 37-year-old Joseph Oberhansley is competent after prosecutors and the Jeffersonville man’s attorneys filed an agreement saying a competency hearing scheduled for Friday wasn’t needed.
Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.
Oberhansley was found not competent to stand trial in October 2017 and moved to the Logansport State Hospital.
The News and Tribune reports that a hospital psychiatrist found in July that Oberhansley’s competency had been restored. He was returned to jail.
Oberhansley’s murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2019.
___
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “INDIANA MAN RULED COMPETENT TO STAND TRAIL FOR MURDER OF EX-GIRLFRIEND”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILLIAM JEFFREY WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:39 AM CST on November 17, 2018
Expires:
8:30 AM CST on November 17, 2018
Fog
Currently
27°
Fog
Fog
Saturday 11/17 10%
High 59° / Low 39°
Fog
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 11/18 10%
High 60° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 11/19 50%
High 50° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.