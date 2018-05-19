Logo


INDICTMENT EXECUTED ON RED BOILING SPRINGS TN MAN IN HART COUNTY

on 05/19/2018 |

According to Hart County Sheriff, Boston Hensley on Friday an Edmonson County Grand Jury indictment was executed on 35 year old, Jason G. Long of Red Boiling Springs TN for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of handgun by a convicted felon and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree. Long was extradited from Tennessee and lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 full cash bond.

No Responses to “INDICTMENT EXECUTED ON RED BOILING SPRINGS TN MAN IN HART COUNTY”

