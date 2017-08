on 08/28/2017 |



Ground was officially broken on Glasgow’s newest business expansion…construction, headed up by Scott, Murphy and Daniel, on the new QMS facility in Highland Glen Industrial Park.

The land was given to QMS by the Barren County Economic Authority and the expansion will create numerous jobs once construction is complete. Here is Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale:



QMS makes specialty dyes that are used in the automotive industry.