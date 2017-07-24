Logo


INELL BARTLEY TOOLEY

on 07/24/2017 |

Inell Bartley Tooley, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, July 24th, at NHC in Glasgow, KY.
Inell was born in Monroe County, KY on February 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Pearl (Petett) and Jim Bartley.
On December 14, 1943, she married Robert Tooley who precedes her in death.
She was a member of Cyclone Church of Christ. She worked at Quick Shop Market and was a homemaker.
Inell is survived by a daughter, Sandra Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons Bobby Tooley, of Tompkinsville, KY and; Barry Tooley, of Glasgow, KY; 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Other than her husband, and parents, she is also preceded in death by her sibilings, Oather, Osmond, Oral, Odis, Elner, Carl, Esmond, Herbert, and Travis Bartley and Arah Hardin and Vera Philpott.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017.
Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.

