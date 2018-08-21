INFANT DROPPED OFF AT FIRE STATION

on 08/21/2018 |

On Saturday, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an infant had been located at the Gott Fire Station on Porter Pike. The infant had been placed in a box and left unattended at the Fire Station. A Good Samaritan stopped in at the Gott Fire Station and noticed the infant, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified. Medical Center EMS was then contacted and responded, who then transported the infant to a local hospital. The infant is alive at this time and the investigation is ongoing.