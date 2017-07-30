INJURY ACCIDENT ENDS IN ARREST

on 07/30/2017 |

Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an injury accident in the 2000 block of Tompkinsville Road on Friday, July 28 just after 7PM.

Upon investigation it was determined 27 year old Erica King of Celina Tennessee was travelling West on Tompkinsville Road when she lost control and struck 20 year old Waymon Watson of Tompkinsville Head-On who was travelling eastbound. 3 passengers in Kings vehicle were transported by Barren County EMS to TJ Samson for minor injuries. Waymon Watson had to be extricated by mechanical means by Temple Hill and Glasgow Fire Departments. Watson was then Air Lifted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville for possible serious injuries.

In addition, Erica King was arrested and charged with: Operating Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs (Aggravated Circumstances) 1st offense, Assault 1st degree, and Failure to maintain required Auto Insurance.