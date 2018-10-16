INJURY ACCIDENT ON OUTER LOOP NEXT TO WALMART SENDS 2 TO HOSPITAL

on 10/16/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Beaver Trail South. After further investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Toyota (Unit 1) being operated by Sharon Fields (age 61) of Glasgow Ky., was traveling southbound on Veterans Outer Loop and was attempting to make a left turn into Wal-Mart and failed to see a 2012 Buick (Unit 2) being operated by Emmett Lyle (age 80)of Center Ky., traveling northbound on Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into his path.

Emmett Lyle and a passenger in the Fields vehicle , Luke Fields (age 23) were both transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by the Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.