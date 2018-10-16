Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

INJURY ACCIDENT ON OUTER LOOP NEXT TO WALMART SENDS 2 TO HOSPITAL

on 10/16/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Beaver Trail South. After further investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Toyota (Unit 1) being operated by Sharon Fields (age 61) of Glasgow Ky., was traveling southbound on Veterans Outer Loop and was attempting to make a left turn into Wal-Mart and failed to see a 2012 Buick (Unit 2) being operated by Emmett Lyle (age 80)of Center Ky., traveling northbound on Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into his path.

Emmett Lyle and a passenger in the Fields vehicle , Luke Fields (age 23) were both transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by the Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “INJURY ACCIDENT ON OUTER LOOP NEXT TO WALMART SENDS 2 TO HOSPITAL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

HENRY ROYSE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
53°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/16 10%
High 53° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 10/17 10%
High 65° / Low 38°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/18 0%
High 58° / Low 39°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.