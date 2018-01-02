INSTEAD OF GPS, IT WAS GPD- ONE ARREST MADE AFTER MAN NEARLY COLLIDES WITH A STOPPED POLICE CRUISER

on 02/01/2018 |

Instead of GPS, it was GPD

While working traffic control after an accident, Officer Morrison, with Glasgow Police, had blocked off the south bound side of Veteran’s Outer Loop, near the Edmonton Road intersection with his police cruiser. Despite the cruiser’s blue lights flashing, 30 year old Adam Melson, of Jamestown, didn’t stop and drove his Dodge Caravan off into the emergency lane to cut around, nearly colliding with the cruiser.

Officer Morrison then pulled out behind the van and made a traffic stop. As he got out of his cruiser, Melson then took off and attempted to continue on through the intersection, but stopped when he heard the officer yelling. When he was asked why he didn’t stop when he saw the blocked roadway, Melson said he thought he could just go around. According to the citation, the car smelled like alcohol and Melson said he didn’t know what was going on or where he was. Telling the officer he had left from Bowling Green and was headed to Russell Springs, he thought he was in Somerset. After failing field sobriety tests, Melson was arrested for Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment Police Officer, DUI, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of An Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.