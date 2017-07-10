If you plan to head to Bowling Green today, be aware that the intersection of Corvette Drive and KY 446 in Bowling Green will be closed on the side leading to Porter Pike. The intersection was closed last night and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is expected to reopen sometime late today.
INTERSECTION OF CORVETTE DRIVE AND KY 446 LEADING TO PORTER PIKE IS CLOSED IN BG FOR MOST OF THE DAY
on 10/07/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
WKU TRANSFER STUDENTS COULD RECEIVE UP TO $4000 IN SCHOLARSHIP ASSITANCE10/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
KDVA TO RECOGNIZE TUE. OCT 10TH AS “WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY”10/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
Ruth and Randall Pace
No Responses to “INTERSECTION OF CORVETTE DRIVE AND KY 446 LEADING TO PORTER PIKE IS CLOSED IN BG FOR MOST OF THE DAY”