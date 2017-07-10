Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

INTERSECTION OF CORVETTE DRIVE AND KY 446 LEADING TO PORTER PIKE IS CLOSED IN BG FOR MOST OF THE DAY

on 10/07/2017 |

If you plan to head to Bowling Green today, be aware that the intersection of Corvette Drive and KY 446 in Bowling Green will be closed on the side leading to Porter Pike. The intersection was closed last night and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is expected to reopen sometime late today.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “INTERSECTION OF CORVETTE DRIVE AND KY 446 LEADING TO PORTER PIKE IS CLOSED IN BG FOR MOST OF THE DAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Ruth and Randall Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
79°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 10/07 100%
High 80° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Sunday 10/08 100%
High 76° / Low 68°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/09 20%
High 82° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.