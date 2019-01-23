INTOXICATED AT HAPPY VALLEY INN LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 01/23/2019 |

Glasgow Police were called to the Happy Valley Inn in reference to an alleged intoxicated person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Kimberly Ann Deering, age 43 of Bee Spring. According to the citation, Deering had pill bottles in plain sight on her person, which was later determined to be Xanax by poison control.



Deering told officers the pill prescription was actually for her sister. She was arrested and charged with Possesion of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Prescription Not In Proper Container, and Public Intoxication.