INVESTIGATION OF KENTUCKY LAWMAKERS SEXUAL HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT TURNED OVER TO LEGISLATIVE ETHICS COMMISSION

on 12/02/2017 |

Almost a month ago, Republican Jeff Hoover stepped down as speaker of the KY House of Representatives after news surfaced that he had secretly settled sexual harassment claims. Three other lawmakers, Rep. Michael Meredith of Oakland.

The Governor demanded the four resign, but they haven’t so far. The LRC then hired the law firm Middleton Reutlinger, at the direction of House Republicans, to investigate the claims and to offer legal advice in regard to the findings. At least two individuals, one current and one former staff member, have refused to cooperate in the investigation and the matter is now in the hands of the Legislative Ethics Commission, which can subpoena the unwilling. Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne also added there is at least one document that our investigators could not obtain that is crucial to this investigation.

In a formal statement, Osborne said that the formal process for sending this to the Ethics Commission is the filing of a complaint, which he said he personally signed yesterday. It is attached to this statement. He also added that he is “not personally alleging any violations of Kentucky law or ethics rules, but am simply formalizing the hand off of this matter in the manner prescribed to me by the Director of the Legislative Ethics Commission.”

Osborne said the investigators did a thorough job, interviewing 40 individuals, reviewing thousands of emails, and even obtaining a lengthy audio recording of a conversation among witnesses that, he said, shed tremendous light on the situation. He said they are preparing internally to be responsive to the recommendations in this report, and will be working toward that objective in the weeks and months ahead. I know

Speaking on behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, he said they “must have airtight human resources policies that promote a zero-tolerance environment for sexual harassment.”

He said he would like to have something on legislation before February 15, 2018, so that we can move on solutions before we adjourn sine die on April 15.