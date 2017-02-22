Investigation of stolen vehicle leads to drug arrest.

On Friday, Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force, along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant and search of the residence at 389 Washington School Rd in Scottsville. The warrant did lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of 27 year old John T. (Scooter) Higdon.

Higdon was charged with Possession of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense-Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is continuing with and the BRDTF say further charges are pending.