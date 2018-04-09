Logo


IRA HASCAL “HACK” BERTRAM

on 09/04/2018

Ira Hascal “Hack” Bertram, 91, Glasgow, died Monday, September 3, 2018, at Glenview Health Care Facility.  He was born on May 5, 1927 in Glasgow to the late Ira Haskal Bertram, Sr. and Mercedes Foster Bertram.

Hack was a member of the First Christian Church of Glasgow and was a retired salesman.  He served in the U. S. Army from 1945 to 1947.  He was a member of the Green River Archeological Society, having served as First Vice President for many years.  He was a former volunteer at the South Central Cultural Center and led many tours through the museum.  He especially enjoyed speaking with the various school groups and sharing his love of the history of Glasgow and Barren County along with his military experiences.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Depp Bertram; one son, Shawn Bertram and wife Janice; two grandsons: Justin Bertram and wife Lauren and Lucas Bertram.  He is also survived by nephews: Mike Bush and wife Karen, and Alan Cox and wife Nicole Nee Cox; and nieces: Sue Muse and husband Joe, Kay Bush, Lesley Cagle and husband Todd, and Sherralyn Cox; along with several great nephews and great nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Bertram Bush, and a nephew, Steve Bush.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday and continue Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, 200 W. Water Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.

