IRA J MEADOR

on 12/18/2018 |

Ira J. Meador, age 88 of Adolphus, KY passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born March 1, 1930 in Ohio County, KY to the late Johnnie Meador and Bertha Riggs Meador. He married Sue Alderson Meador who survives on April 16, 1949. He was retired from Houchens Industries where he worked as grocery manager.

In addition to his wife Sue Alderson Meador of Adolphus, KY he is survived by two sons; Stephen Meador and wife Joanne of Fountain Run, KY; Dwight Meador and wife Robin of Adolphus, KY five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, December 18, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Ridge Fellowship Church and can be made at the funeral home.

