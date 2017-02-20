Ira Wesley Keen, 68, of Etoile RD Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday,

February 18th, peacefully, at his residence.

Ira was born in Tazewell County, VA on October 6, 1948, son of the late

Dorothy Lee (Horton) and John Keen. Other than his parents, brothers,

George, Roger & Johnnie Keen preceded him in death. He married Anna

Thompson July 2, 1988 in Tazewell County, VA. He was a Heavy Equipment

Mechanic in Coal Mines & was of Baptist Faith.

Ira is survived by, his wife of 28 years, Anna (Thompson) Keen of Glasgow,

KY

a daughter, Rita Fields, of Bandy, VA; five sons Ira Wesley Jr., husband of

Amanda Keen, of Bowling Green, KY; Michael Wayne Keen, of Bowling Green,

KY; Lloyd Keen & Anthony Keen, both of Tazewell, VA; Tony Keen, of Daytona,

FL; two sisters, Peggy Brown, of Tazewell, VA; Nancy Vance, of Richland,

VA. 17 Grandchildren & Several Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1PM on

Wednesday, February 22nd, .

Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM. and Wednesday after 6 AM till service time at

Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Interment at Poplar Log Cemetery Tompkinsville, KY.

Family request donations to Poplar Log Cemetery.