04/19/2018

Irene Crowe, 83, of the White Oak Ridge Community in Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, April 18th, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

Irene was born in Clay County, TN on January 2, 1935, daughter of the late Sinda (Johnson) and Jim Cross.

She married the late Willie Thomas Crowe, on September 3, 1953, who preceded her in death July 30, 2015.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Thomas D. Crowe, grandson, Chris Crowe, 5 brothers, Frankie, Thomas, Omas, Norman & Elsmer Cross and sister, Geraldine Cross

Irene is survived by, daughter, Brenda, wife of Darrell Humes, of Fountain Run, KY. grandchildren, Amanda Humes & Scott Crowe, daughter-in-law, Cindy Crowe; and her best friend, Luke; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at White Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Terry Howard officiating. Visitation, Friday, April 20th 1:00-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Saturday, 10:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at White Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment at White Oak Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to White Oak Ridge Cemetery.