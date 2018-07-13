on 07/13/2018 |

Irene Faye Britt Vibbert Martin, age 80, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Born May 9, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN she was a daughter of the late Joe and Nellie Britt. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include one son, Danny Joe (Nancy) Vibbert, Smiths Grove; two sisters Lennae Adams, Indianapolis, IN and Carolyn England, Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Casey) Vibbert, Glasgow, Bill (Shanna) Vibbert, Glasgow and Abby Vibbert, Ft. Run; three great grandchildren, Kaeleb, Kaeden, and Wade Vibbert; and special great great nephew Christian Brewer.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by her husband Willie Joe Vibbert, son and daughter in law Robert Earl and Sissy Vibbert and three brothers, Tom Britt, Forrest Britt, and Larry Dean Britt.

Funeral services will be Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, Summer Shade, KY, with Brother Shane Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, July 15, 2018 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 2:00.