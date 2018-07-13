Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Irene Faye Britt Vibbert Martin

on 07/13/2018 |

Irene Faye Britt Vibbert Martin, age 80, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Born May 9, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN she was a daughter of the late Joe and Nellie Britt. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include one son, Danny Joe  (Nancy)  Vibbert, Smiths Grove; two sisters Lennae Adams, Indianapolis, IN and Carolyn England, Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Casey) Vibbert, Glasgow, Bill (Shanna) Vibbert, Glasgow and Abby Vibbert, Ft. Run; three great grandchildren, Kaeleb, Kaeden, and Wade Vibbert; and special great great nephew Christian Brewer.

She was preceded in death,  besides her parents, by her husband Willie Joe Vibbert, son and daughter in law Robert Earl and Sissy Vibbert and three brothers, Tom Britt, Forrest Britt, and Larry Dean Britt.

Funeral services will be Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, Summer Shade, KY, with Brother Shane Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, July 15, 2018 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 2:00.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Irene Faye Britt Vibbert Martin”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

EDDIE AND KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
90°
Clear
Clear
Friday 07/13 10%
High 90° / Low 68°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 07/14 10%
High 93° / Low 72°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/15 20%
High 91° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.