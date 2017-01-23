Irene Frances Jones McKinney, age 83, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Joyners Chapel. She was the daughter of the late Edward Jones and the late Sylvia Lyle Hester and wife of the late William Earl Riordan.

She is survived by five daughters, Donna Glass, Horse Cave, KY, Alice Crumpton and husband Darrell, Cave City, KY, Vickie King, Hardyville, KY, Teresa Adwell, Hardyville, KY, Karen Coates, Horse Cave, KY, one son, William Dennis Riordan and wife Kathy, Glasgow, KY; three sisters, Loretta Riordan, Hardyville, KY, Mavis Moore, Louisville, KY, Rosetta Glass, Hardyville, KY; one brother, Randall Jones, Hardyville, KY; eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Daniel McKinney and Diane Riordan; a grandchild Lorie Riordan; great great grandchild, Joseph Mathis Jr.; two brothers and one sister.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT, Monday, January 23, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Joyners Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Joyners Chapel with Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating. Interment will be at Houk Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.