on 03/01/2019 |

Irene Srygler, 76 of Bonnieville passed away Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late George Thomas & Clara Dennis Hayes.

Mrs. Srygler was retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Co. and a member of the Concord Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, two sons-Danny Srygler & William Thomas Srygler, two brothers Charles Raymond Hayes & Rev. Clifton Hayes and by three sisters Pearline Isaacs, Dollie Ballou and Christine Merker.

Mrs. Srygler is survived by:

One daughter-Peggy Richards of Bonnieville

One son-Donald Wayne Srygler of Bonnieville

Six grandchildren-Kaela Richards, Kristie Wisdom, Roger Srygler, Amanda Srygler, Jacob Srygler & Cody Srygler

Four great-grandchildren-Kaitlyn, Katie, Jackson & Kameran

One brother-James Leslie Hayes of Elizabethtown

Three sisters-Shirley Riggs and Mary Moore both of Upton

Carolyn Romines of Canmer

Funeral services for Irene Srygler will be 1pm Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Srygler Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 3-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.