
IT IS AWARD, AFTER AWARD…AFTER AWARD FOR THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY

on 04/17/2018 |

It is three for three for the Glasgow Water Company.

The U.S EPA has recognized the Glasgow Water Company’s Water Treatment Plant for achieving exceptional drinking water quality. The award was presented by the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection – Division of Water and this makes the 12th consecutive year they have achieved the “Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP)”designation.

Scott Young, General Manager for the GWC says when it comes to water quality, one of the key things is to start with a good source:

      Scott Young, GM-GWC

The GWC was also recognized by the Kentucky Water and Wastewater Operators’ Association (KWWOA).  The GWC was named “Wastewater Treatment Plant of the Year Award”, which means that they not only have to be in good standing with the KY EPA but they must have at least a two year operational record and must currently and continually demonstrate a level of proficient operations in accordance with all required permit standards, with no notice of violations within the past twelve (12) months.

Young said much of the credit goes back to the dedicated team at the GWC:

      Scott Young-GM, GWC

The GWC was also awarded a 2018 Grand Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Kentucky (ACEC-KY) for its Sewer Overflow Abatement Project. Over the past 7 years the GWC has spent and constructed $18.3 million dollars of capital improvement projects designed to eliminate Sanitary Sewer Overflows. The Grand Award was given for this project concept due to the innovative application of engineering techniques, the social, economic and sustainable design considerations, and overall project complexity.

When it comes to providing services, Young says you have to have a long term vision so you are able to continue to meet the needs:

      Scott Young, GM, GWC

The GWC is currently working on additional sanitary sewer projects that will meet the needs of today’s customers as well as future generations. Young added, “These awards demonstrate the direction of our Board of Directors, the vision of our Management Staff, and the commitment and dedication of our team members. Our community should be extremely proud of the water and wastewater professionals who strive for excellence and make a quality impact on the services we provide.”

