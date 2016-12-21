IT IS ROUTINE FOR STATE LAWMAKERS ACROSS THE NATION TO TAKE MONEY FROM THE TOBACCO SETTLEMENT AND APPLY IT TO OTHER PURPOSES

A new report says Kentucky will collect 361-million dollars this fiscal year in tobacco revenue from taxes and the annual payout from the 1998 agreement between states and large tobacco companies. Yet, only a sliver of the money, just over four-percent, will go toward preventing tobacco use. That’s not enough according to Ellen Hahn, who heads the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy.



Hahn says it costs a lot of money to have a “strong, sustainable” prevention campaign – important in a state where one out of four adults smokes and annual health care costs directly caused by smoking are nearly two billion dollars. The C-D-C recommends Kentucky spend more than 56-million dollars on prevention. According to the report, Kentucky will spend two-point-four million dollars.

A coalition of health and advocacy groups produced the report, “Broken Promises to Our Children.” It placed Kentucky 37th among states for the amount of tobacco revenue spent on smoking prevention. John Schachter with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says it’s routine for state lawmakers across the nation to take money from the tobacco settlement fund and apply it to other purposes.



The report estimates that in Kentucky alone, the tobacco industry spends 266-million dollars a year on marketing – 113 times more than what the state spends preventing tobacco use.