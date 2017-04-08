Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

IT’S FINISHED! PART OF IT, AT LEAST.

on 08/04/2017 |

It’s Finished!  Part of it, at least.

Widening of I65 through all of Kentucky is a giant step closer to reality.  Construction along a section totaling 17 miles from Bonnieville to just north of Sonora was completed earlier this week.  If you’ve driven northbound towards Louisville much, you know what a big project this has been.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone was originally scheduled for a May 2017 completion date.  Right of way clearing restrictions due to the discovery of Northern Long-Eared Bat habitation delayed the project early in the construction schedule.These bats are federally listed as a threatened species.

This project is the longest section of I65 to be under construction since the goal of widening the interstate to six lanes through all of Kentucky began two decades ago. Six lanes of interstate have been constructed from the Kentucky-Tennessee line to Sonora which totals approximately 82 miles.  As most know, many wrecks and fatalities have occurred over the years on this stretch of the interstate.  The widening project will hopefully make this area safer.

A project is currently underway to resurface several miles of I65 north of Elizabethtown.  Resurfacing work will be completed this year.  Southbound resurfacing work will begin and be completed in 2018.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “IT’S FINISHED! PART OF IT, AT LEAST.”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Shirley Ellis
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 30%
High 77° / Low 54°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 81° / Low 59°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 08/06 20%
High 85° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.