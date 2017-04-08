on 08/04/2017 |

It’s Finished! Part of it, at least.

Widening of I65 through all of Kentucky is a giant step closer to reality. Construction along a section totaling 17 miles from Bonnieville to just north of Sonora was completed earlier this week. If you’ve driven northbound towards Louisville much, you know what a big project this has been.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone was originally scheduled for a May 2017 completion date. Right of way clearing restrictions due to the discovery of Northern Long-Eared Bat habitation delayed the project early in the construction schedule.These bats are federally listed as a threatened species.

This project is the longest section of I65 to be under construction since the goal of widening the interstate to six lanes through all of Kentucky began two decades ago. Six lanes of interstate have been constructed from the Kentucky-Tennessee line to Sonora which totals approximately 82 miles. As most know, many wrecks and fatalities have occurred over the years on this stretch of the interstate. The widening project will hopefully make this area safer.

A project is currently underway to resurface several miles of I65 north of Elizabethtown. Resurfacing work will be completed this year. Southbound resurfacing work will begin and be completed in 2018.