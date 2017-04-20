When you wake up tomorrow morning downtown Cave City will look like a different place, because tonight is the city’s Downtown Flower Planting. Beginning at 6:00pm, the city is asking residents to come out and help plant flowers through the downtown area. Planting will last from 6:00-8:00pm.
IT’S TIME TO BEAUTIFY DOWNTOWN CAVE CITY
04/20/2017
