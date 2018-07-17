Logo


IVA ELLEN “IVA” HUDSON PICKERILL RAYMER

on 07/17/2018 |

Iva Ellen (Ila) Hudson Pickerill Raymer, age 85, of Louisville, KY passed from this life on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Louisville. The Edmonson County native was born on January 20, 1933 to the late Arthur Hudson and the late Edna Harrison Hudson. 

Iva was known for her sales ability, her feistiness, her wonderful cooking, her love of antiques and yard sales. She was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church and River City Corvette Club.

Iva leaves to cherish her memory, Ricky Pickerill (Donna), Matt Pickerill (Megan), Jamie Pickerill (Cordia), Ricky Theo Pickerill, Cindy Hudson McCombs (Dwight), Scott Woodcock (Taylor), Landis Carden (Mike) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her family dearly.  Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Grady Hudson.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Kentucky 40205.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the tender care and assistance provided by the staff of Beehive Memory Care of Smyrna –  Louisville, KY.

VISITATION

10:00 am  – 2:00 pm, Friday, July 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2:00 pm, Friday, July 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

