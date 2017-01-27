Ivan Bennett Coe, 86, of Turkey Neck Bend Community of Monroe County passed away Thursday, January 26 at the home of his nephew in Tompkinsville.

He was born March 19, 1930 in Monroe County, KY to the late Fred Coe and Pollie Dowell Coe. He was an electrician, plumber, farmer, self- taught musician and a US Navy Veteran. He was an aspiring horticulturalist and enjoyed planting trees in his yard and orchard. He gave generously of his time to his family and friends.He is survived by one sister: Marcella Coe Moore of Harrodsburg, a sister-in-law: Geraldine Coe, three nephews: Kem Dowell Coe and wife Kim of Tompkinsville, Joel Ray Coe of Red Boiling Spgs., Daniel William Moore and wife Pat of Harrodsburg, two nieces: Barbara Moore Barnett and husband Chuck of Louisville, Mary Moore Mirre and husband Mike of Nicholasville, five great nephews, six great nieces, one great-great nephew and one great-great niece.

He in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Ray Coe and one sister: Ila Ree Coe.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Mt Gilead Cemetery. Military rites will be performed at graveside by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be after 4:30 PM on Saturday and after 8:00 AM on Sunday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery or Turkey Neck Bend Church of Christ.