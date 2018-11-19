on 11/19/2018 |

Ivil Saltsman, age 96, of Bee Spring departed this life on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on August 13, 1922 to the late Jim Brite and Cora Vincent Meredith. She was the devoted wife and help mate to Bro. Williard Saltsman, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Saltsman was a homemaker and a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family, her church and fulfilled all the duties of caring mother and preacher’s wife.

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Dickie Gene Saltsman of Bee Spring and Mickie Saltsman (Linda) of South; six daughters, Doris Ann Harrison (Scotty) of Lindseyville, Dula Van Stewart (William Earl) of South, Margie Marie Decker (Lambert) of Leitchfield, Willetta Mattingly (Kendall) of Leitchfield, Kimberli McGuffey (Rob) of Bee Spring and Elena Kay Saltsman of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Jimmy Meredith (Ruby) of Lindseyville and Donald Ray Meredith of Brownsville; one sister, Oneta Ashley of Lindseyville; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Eddie Meredith; siblings, Warner Meredith, Avil Vincent and Lillian Lowe; granddaughter, Jeannie Renee Vincent and two daughters-in-law, Kay Carnes Saltsman and Virginia Jewell-Saltsman.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bee Spring Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Jo Rich, P.O. Box 108, Bee Spring, KY 42207.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church