Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

IVIL SALTSMAN

on 11/19/2018 |

Ivil Saltsman, age 96, of Bee Spring departed this life on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Genesis Edmonson Center.  The Edmonson County native was born on August 13, 1922 to the late Jim Brite  and Cora Vincent Meredith.  She was the devoted wife and help mate to Bro. Williard Saltsman, who preceded her in death. 

Ms. Saltsman was a homemaker and a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church.  She loved her family, her church and fulfilled all the duties of caring mother and preacher’s wife. 

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Dickie Gene Saltsman of Bee Spring and  Mickie Saltsman (Linda) of South; six daughters, Doris Ann Harrison (Scotty) of Lindseyville, Dula Van Stewart (William Earl) of South, Margie Marie Decker (Lambert) of Leitchfield, Willetta Mattingly (Kendall) of Leitchfield, Kimberli McGuffey (Rob) of Bee Spring and Elena Kay Saltsman of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Jimmy Meredith (Ruby) of Lindseyville and Donald Ray Meredith of Brownsville; one sister, Oneta Ashley of Lindseyville; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.  Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Eddie Meredith; siblings, Warner Meredith, Avil Vincent and Lillian Lowe; granddaughter, Jeannie Renee Vincent and two daughters-in-law, Kay Carnes Saltsman and Virginia Jewell-Saltsman. 

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Bee Spring Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Jo Rich, P.O. Box 108, Bee Spring, KY  42207.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “IVIL SALTSMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the DayRON DEVORE

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 11/19 20%
High 54° / Low 36°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/20 10%
High 43° / Low 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/21 10%
High 51° / Low 29°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.