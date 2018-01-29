on 01/29/2018 |

Ivory Marie Pierce Melton, 86, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 28, 2018 at her home. She was born at Randolph in Metcalfe county, the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Gooden Pierce and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Fred and Bertha Pierce.

Mrs. Melton was a CNA for T. J. Samson Hospital for 17 years and more recently a child care provider at the Barren County YMCA where she was known as “Miss Marie”. She was a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelia Melton-Compton of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Chad Compton of Oak Harbor, WA and Lauren Compton of Nashville, TN; 1 brother Hershel Pierce of Louisville; 4 sisters Lois Edwards of Hiseville, Louise Firkins of Wisdom, Mary Helen Shockley of Randolph and Irene Russell of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Rondal, Robert, Donald and Sherman Pierce and 4 sisters, Evie Broady, Grace Wood, Rachel Philpott and Pearl Abston.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 3rd at the Big Meadow Baptist Church with burial in the Big Meadow Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Friday from 2pm until 8pm and continuing Saturday at the church from 9:00 until time for the service.