J.B. Doyle

11/19/2017

, age 82, of Park City, KY passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born on August 5, 1935 to the late Yancy Clay Doyle and Alma Martin Doyle. He was married sixty-three years to Wanda Adwell Doyle, who survives.

J.B. was a farmer and a greens keeper for Park Mammoth. He was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Kendall Bradford Doyle (Janel) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Rebecca Lowe (Clayton) of Smiths Grove and Betty Vibbert (Dennis) of Park City; two brothers, Melvin Doyle (Louise) of Cedar Springs and Gerry Doyle (Rometta) of Lindseyville; four grandchildren, Michael Lowe (Becky), Brad Graves (Gina), John Tyler Doyle and Kimber Doyle; eight great grandchildren; two great–great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Loretta Brooks and two infant grandchildren, Kyle and Caleb Doyle.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2017

9 am – 1:30 pm, Monday, November 20, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, November 20, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church