J.B.HINES APPOINTED 38TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT JUDGE BY GOV BEVIN

The 23-member council worked for six months, at the governor’s direction, to prepare suggestions for smart-on-crime initiatives.

– Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Joseph Brett “J.B.” Hines, of Brownsville, to the position of District Court Judge for Division 1 of the 38th Judicial District, replacing Judge Renona C. Browning, who has resigned.

Kentucky’s 38th Judicial District includes Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties.

Hines has operated a private law practice since 2005, dealing with civil litigation, criminal law, domestic relations, wills and probate. He has also served as Edmonson County Attorney, where he implemented new programs to combat uninsured driving and to improve child support collections.

After earning a B.A. in Spanish and government and an MPA from Western Kentucky University, Hines graduated from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

This appointment takes effect immediately, and Hines shall serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.

Vacancies in the office of a judge of the District Court are filled by the Governor from a list of three names submitted by the Judicial Nominating Commissi