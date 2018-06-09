J C VICKERS

on 09/06/2018 |

JC Vickers, 71 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5 at T.J. Samson Comm. Hospital. He was born in Tennessee to the late Jesse & Hattie Scates Vickers. JC was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Vickers and by three sisters Margie, Mary Corder & Frances Patton

He is survived by one son-Jesse Vickers & wife Ashland of Horse Cave

One daughter-April Evans of Horse Cave

10 grandchildren-Isabella, Samantha, Jay Lee, Ethan, Joseph, Jessalynne, James, Jayden, Liam & Jace

One great-grandchild-Alayna

No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation.