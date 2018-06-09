J C VICKERS

JC Vickers, 71 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5 at T.J. Samson Comm. Hospital. He was born in Tennessee to the late Jesse & Hattie Scates Vickers. JC was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Vickers and by three sisters Margie, Mary Corder & Frances Patton
He is survived by one son-Jesse Vickers & wife Ashland of Horse Cave
One daughter-April Evans of Horse Cave
10 grandchildren-Isabella, Samantha, Jay Lee, Ethan, Joseph, Jessalynne, James, Jayden, Liam & Jace
One great-grandchild-Alayna
No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation.
