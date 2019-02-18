on 02/18/2019 |

J.D. Cline, 87, of Otter Gap passed away at 11:30 PM Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a county director for the US Dept. of Agriculture for 40 years, a member of Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 50 years, Chairman of the Board of Chalybeate Fire Dept., a farmer and member of Shadyland Church of Christ. He was a son of the late Herman Cline and America Cannon Cline and the husband of the late Delma Rone Cline. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sherry Cline and Joyce Cline; and a granddaughter, April Cline.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are two sons, Jackie Cline (Shirley) and Michael Cline (Kristy) both of Otter Gap; three grandchildren, Amy Constant, Taylor Cline and Brandon Cline; and two great grandchildren, Nova Constant and Abel Constant.