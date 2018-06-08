on 08/06/2018 |

J.R. Wyatt, 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, August 3. He was born in Glasgow, KY in 1928.

He is survived by son, Joe (Judy) Wyatt; daughters Bonita (Skip) Jackson of Waynesville, OH; Donita (Bruce) Broughman of Dayton, OH; Jennifer (David) Valentine of Cynthiana, KY; He is also survived by two brothers: Richard (Patsy) Wyatt and Larry Wyatt both of Glasgow and one sister, Joyce Agers of Paducah, KY; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Also twin great-great granddaughters on the way.

J.R. was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, J. Jeanette (Young). He was also, preceded in death by his parents, Elmer D. and Madeline (Elmore) Wyatt, sister, Norma (Wyatt) Ball, and brother Junior Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Donations can be made in honor of J.R. and mailed to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH, 45420