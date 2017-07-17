on 07/17/2017 |

J. Robert Miller, 97, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, July 16th, at the Monroe County Medical Center. J. Robert was born in Monroe County, KY on June 5, 1920, son of the late Ina Flo (Chapman) and Harlan Ross Miller. During J. Robert’s life he served in the U.S. Army Air Force in WW II, he taught Agriculture in the Monroe County School System for over 20 years, served as Kentucky State Agriculture Commissioner from 1968 to 1972 during Louie B. Nunn’s time as governor, he served on the KY State Fair Board for 8 years, a Farmer and Champion Watermelon Grower, helped organize Monroe County Watermelon Festival, TPA member 50 years, he was active in the Republican Party, worked in Insurance and Monument Sales, a mason, and a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church for over 20 years. On November 23, 1942, he married Naomi Bowman Miller. Naomi preceded him in death on July 13, 1997.

J. Robert is survived by two sons Johnny, husband of Pam Miller, and Joey, husband of April Miller, of all of Tompkinsville, KY; 7 Grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild & several great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jane Pence, of Franklin, TN.

Also preceded in death by his two daughters; Roberta Miller and Rhoda Beth Huffman; brother, Kenneth Harlan Miller.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 19th, with Brother Steve James and Judge David Williams officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 PM and Wednesday after 6 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is at Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Retried Teachers Scholarship Fund, 4H, FFA, or Skaggs Creek Cemetery.