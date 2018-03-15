Logo


J T GENTRY

on 03/15/2018 |

J. T. Gentry, 81, of Jeffersontown, KY, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 13, 2018.  Born in Monroe County, he was the son of Ulysses and Beatrice Turner Gentry. J.T. was retired from Huttig Sash and Door Co. in Louisville and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Jeffersontown.

He leaves behind to cherish his precious memories his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ellis Gentry; a daughter Carrie Smith and a granddaughter Rachel Smith both of Jeffersontown; his sister Abbie Combs and husband Randy of Glasgow and a brother Clifton Gentry and wife Rena of Tompkinsville.  He was preceded in death by a sister Christine Gentry Turner and brothers Stanley and Garland Jr. Gentry.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 10am until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 36570, Louisville, KY 40233 or Hosparus of Louisville.

