J.T. Trivett, 82, of Mount Hermon, KY passed away Monday, June 26th, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

J.T. was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 12, 1934, a son of the late Hazel (Oliver) and A.I. Trivett.

On September 4, 1954, he married Arene Gentry Trivett, who survives of Mount Hermon, KY.

He worked as a farmer and in construction throughout his life.

J.T. is survived by three daughters, Renay Trivett, and boyfriend, Robert, of Mt. Herman, KY; Lisa Greever and her husband, Jimmy, of Glasgow, KY; Audrey Trivett, and her husband Randy, of Glasgow, KY. three sons Leon “Buzz” Trivett and his wife, Loretta, of Tompkinsville, KY; Timmy Trivett, and his wife Linda, of Tompkinsville, KY; Gary Trivett and his wife, Brenda, of Tompkinsville, KY; daughter-in-law, Linda Trivett; 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip, Garrnett, Schuyler, Darrell, Carol Dee, Harold Trivett; and sister, Mable Warren and Norma Jean Warren.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday June 29, 2017.

Visitation is Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.