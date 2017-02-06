Jack Bowling Bunnell, 74 of Munfordville passed away Friday at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Henry R. Bunnell & Ruby Johnson Bunnell. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Chasetin Bunnell & Tristin Bunnell, two brothers Jerry Bunnell of Munfordville, Charles Rhean Bunnell and a sister Mary K. Bunnell of Munfordville

A graveside military service will be 11am Monday, Feb. 13 at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Glasgow.