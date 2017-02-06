Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JACK BOWLING BUNNELL

on 02/06/2017 |
Obituaries

bunnell

Jack Bowling Bunnell, 74 of Munfordville passed away Friday at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Henry R. Bunnell & Ruby Johnson Bunnell. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Chasetin Bunnell & Tristin Bunnell, two brothers Jerry Bunnell of Munfordville, Charles Rhean Bunnell and a sister Mary K. Bunnell of Munfordville

A graveside military service will be 11am Monday, Feb. 13 at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Ruth Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital