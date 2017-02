Jack Bowling Bunnell, 74 of Munfordville passed away Friday at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Henry R. Bunnell & Ruby Johnson Bunnell. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer Lugo

He is survived by two grandchildren, a brother Jerry Bunnell of Munfordville and a sister Mary Katherine Bunnell of Munfordville

No services are scheduled at this time. Donations may be made to Sego Funeral Home to help with expenses.