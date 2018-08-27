Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JACK IRWIN

on 08/27/2018 |

Jack Irwin, 74, of Eighty Eight, KY in Barren County, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.  He was born in Kansas City, MO the son of the late Delbert and Patricia Pickle Irwin.

In 2009, he retired after 30 years with WYCO/KCKS Street division as a Street Supervisor.  He and his wife, Marilyn Van Dyne moved to Kentucky in 2013.  In addition to is parents he was preceded in death by a brother Carl Irwin, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Marilyn; 4 children Michelle A. Tubbs (Kenneth R.), Keith D. Irwin (Jeanette L.), Jennifer R. Weast (Patrick) and Kenneth L. Irwin (Christie F.) and 2 brothers Richard E. and Allen W. Irwin.   His legacy continues with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of celebration will be offered at a later date in St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Glasgow, KY.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JACK IRWIN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JEANNIE UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/27 10%
High 90° / Low 69°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 10%
High 91° / Low 72°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/29 60%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.