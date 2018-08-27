on 08/27/2018 |

Jack Irwin, 74, of Eighty Eight, KY in Barren County, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was born in Kansas City, MO the son of the late Delbert and Patricia Pickle Irwin.

In 2009, he retired after 30 years with WYCO/KCKS Street division as a Street Supervisor. He and his wife, Marilyn Van Dyne moved to Kentucky in 2013. In addition to is parents he was preceded in death by a brother Carl Irwin, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Marilyn; 4 children Michelle A. Tubbs (Kenneth R.), Keith D. Irwin (Jeanette L.), Jennifer R. Weast (Patrick) and Kenneth L. Irwin (Christie F.) and 2 brothers Richard E. and Allen W. Irwin. His legacy continues with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of celebration will be offered at a later date in St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Glasgow, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home