Jack Neal Pitchford, 96 of Bowling Green, KY Passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at his home in Bowling Green. A native of Allen County, Kentucky, he was born October 23, 1921 to the late Carl T. and Betty Hudson Pitchford. He attended Allen County Schools, graduating from Scottsville High School, Class of 1939, and attending Bowling Green Business College.

Shortly after his high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army at age 17 and needed his parents’ signature to enter the service of his county. He was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., which at that time was the 13thCavalry Post.

He and his older brother assisted in the transition from Horse Calvary to Tanks when Ft. Knox became an armor training unit commanded by Lt. Creighton Abrams, Sr.

Jack trained in tank warfare in Allen County and Norther Tennessee and in California and Texas. When the United States of America entered World War ll, Jack was sent to Pine Camp, New York and became cadre member of the Fourth Armored Division. He remained with this unit through the Normandy invasion and across France, Belgium and Germany to the Czechoslovakian border, meeting up with Russian Forces close to VE day, 1945. He was awarded the Bronze Star with a citation for Valor for his service at Bastogne, Belgium.

After World War ll, he remained in the US Army Reserves, he was promoted to Captain and called to serve in the Third Infantry Division, during the Korean War.

He also served as Commander of Company G, Second Battalion, 399th Regiment, 100th Division, Bowling Green, Ky. He was sent with his Unit to Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas, training troops during the Berlin Crisis. In addition to his military service, he worked as a KY. State Trooper, and with the US Postal Service. He also owned and operated “Jack’s Used Cars”.

He was united in marriage on July 29, 1945 to Willa Dean Welch who preceded him in death on January 11, 2017. He was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church and Retired Military Officers Association.

He is Survived by two sons, Phillip Dean Pitchford and wife Betty of Kirtland, New Mexico, Robert Scott Pitchford and wife Cris of DeLand Florida and two grandchildren, Jessica Pitchford, Seranski and husband Riggs and Kelsey Pitchford of DeLand. Also surviving are a brother, Murl M. Pitchford, Sr. and wife Jeanetta and a sister Lou Nell Rayner Both of Scottsville, KY.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by his son, Neal who died at 4.5 years old, four brothers Caleb, Rathe, John, and Gilbert Pitchford.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00PM – 5:00PM Saturday, January 20, 2018 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Sunday January 21, 2018.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Three Springs Baptist Church or the Cemetery Fund at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank all who have so graciously assisted Jack in any way during his life and recent illness.