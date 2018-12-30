Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jack Randal Shelton

on 12/30/2018 |

Jack Randal Shelton, 85 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born December 27, 1933 in Goodie, KY to the late Clarence Norwood Shelton and Pearl Craig Shelton. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he received his degree in Engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and met the love of his life Barbara Livermore Tatum at a Greek social event. They married June 4, 1955 and she precedes him in death. He was retired from Scott Craft Corporation, after retiring he opened his own business. He served in the Army, was member of the Scottsville Rotary Club, and a member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sons; Dr. Steven R. Shelton of Louisville, KY; Nick Shelton and wife Julie of Scottsville, KY.
Five grandchildren; Shelby Keegan and husband Raleigh of Scottsville, KY; Lt. Scott Shelton and wife Samantha of Scottsville, KY; Adam Shelton; Joel Shelton both of Lexington, KY; and Rachel Shelton of Louisville, KY.
One great-grandchild Jackson Shelton of Scottsville, KY also survives.
In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one sister Margaret King.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00PM Tuesday January 1st, 2019 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the Scottsville Rotary Club Scholarship program or the Scottsville First United Methodist Church and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jack Randal Shelton”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Bruce and Vicky Jones

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:43 PM CST on December 30, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on December 31, 2019
Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 12/30 0%
High 54° / Low 43°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Monday 12/31 100%
High 67° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 46° / Low 35°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.