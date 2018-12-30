on 12/30/2018 |

Jack Randal Shelton, 85 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born December 27, 1933 in Goodie, KY to the late Clarence Norwood Shelton and Pearl Craig Shelton. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he received his degree in Engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and met the love of his life Barbara Livermore Tatum at a Greek social event. They married June 4, 1955 and she precedes him in death. He was retired from Scott Craft Corporation, after retiring he opened his own business. He served in the Army, was member of the Scottsville Rotary Club, and a member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons; Dr. Steven R. Shelton of Louisville, KY; Nick Shelton and wife Julie of Scottsville, KY.

Five grandchildren; Shelby Keegan and husband Raleigh of Scottsville, KY; Lt. Scott Shelton and wife Samantha of Scottsville, KY; Adam Shelton; Joel Shelton both of Lexington, KY; and Rachel Shelton of Louisville, KY.

One great-grandchild Jackson Shelton of Scottsville, KY also survives.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one sister Margaret King.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00PM Tuesday January 1st, 2019 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Memorials are suggested to the Scottsville Rotary Club Scholarship program or the Scottsville First United Methodist Church and can be made at the funeral home.